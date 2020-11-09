The Latest: Masters does away with 10-shot rule

Collin Morikawa walks off the third green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. AP

The Latest on the Masters (all times EST):

9:40 a.m.

The Masters could have an even shorter field than usual this year. The 36-hole cut will be the low 50 and ties, but the tournament is eliminating the 10-shot rule.

Dating to 1962, anyone within 10 shots of the lead made the cut. A year ago, nine additional players outside the top 50 made the cut because they were within 10 shots of the lead.

It was not clear if the new cut rule was for this year only because of the November date and limited daylight hours.

The Masters dates to 1934. It did not have a cut until 1957, when it was top 40 and ties. In 1962, the 36-hole cut was expanded to top 44 and ties plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead. That remained until 2013, when the cut was increased to top 50 and ties.

The field this year has 95 players. Among those who qualified, Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus and would withdraw.