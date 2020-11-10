Dortmund teen Bellingham called up by England for first time

Bielefeld's Ritsu Doan, right, fights for the ball with Jude Bellingham, right, from Dortmund, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund in Bielefeld, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. AP

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time.

The 17-year-old Bellingham was promoted on Tuesday from the England Under-21s after Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse withdrew from Gareth Southgate's group because of injuries.

Bellingham moved to Dortmund from English second-division side Birmingham in the summer transfer window and he has already made six appearances in the Bundesliga.

England hosts Ireland in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday and travels to Belgium for a Nations League game on Sunday. There is uncertainty around the location of a home game on Nov. 18 against Iceland due to coronavirus-related travel issues.