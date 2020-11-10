Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

FIFA VP Greg Clarke apologizes for ‘colored’ players remark

The Associated Press

England players warm up ahead of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
England players warm up ahead of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Toby Melville AP
LONDON

Greg Clarke, the FIFA vice president who heads English soccer, apologized on Tuesday for inappropriately referencing “colored footballers."

The English Football Association chairman used the term while discussing racist abuse faced by players. Clarke was being questioned during the House of Commons select committee overseeing sports.

“If I said it I deeply apologize for it," Clarke responded. “I am a product of having worked overseas. I worked in the USA for many years where I was required to use the term ‘People of color’ and ... sometimes I trip over my words."

The FA issued a further apology in a later statement.

“He acknowledged that using the term ‘colored’ is not appropriate and wholeheartedly apologized during the hearing,” the governing body said.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Sports

MotoGP rider’s ban for steroid doping extended to 4 years

November 10, 2020 6:42 AM

News

Monday’s Sports in Brief

November 10, 2020 4:38 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service