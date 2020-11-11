Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. David Richard AP
CLEVELAND

The Browns activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston.

Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. The staffer has not been identified.

Cleveland placed Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week. He was not allowed to be at the facility Monday and participated in team meetings virtually.

Mayfield is expected to practice Wednesday with the Browns (5-3), who reached the midway point of the season with a winning record for just the third time since 1999. They are trying to end an 18-year playoff drought, the league's longest.

Mayfield has thrown 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

There has been a rise in coronavirus cases around the league recently. On Tuesday, the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is following the league's mandated protocols closer than ever.

“At some points, there are going to be some unfortunate moments, but I can promise you all of our guys are being diligent about this,” Stefanski said. "No one, I can promise you, is flippant in any way about the rules, protocols, etc. All of us have to make sure that we stay on top of it.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Lisicki’s latest comeback ends because of ligament tear

November 11, 2020 9:07 AM

Sports

Belgium calls up goalkeeper Coucke for international games

November 11, 2020 9:02 AM

Entertainment

PEN America names winners of prison writing program award

November 11, 2020 8:45 AM

Sports

Hawaii school mascot dropped after discrimination complaints

November 11, 2020 8:32 AM

Sports

Decades after independence, North Macedonia set for big game

November 11, 2020 7:55 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service