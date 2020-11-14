Doege throws 2 TDs, West Virginia runs over TCU 24-6

West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan (10) is pushed out of bounds by TCU linebacker Garret Wallow (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. AP

Jarrett Doege threw two touchdown passes and ran for one score, Leddie Brown surpassed 100 rushing yards for the fifth time this season and West Virginia beat TCU 24-6 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) used a balanced offensive attack to beat TCU (3-4, 3-4) for the third straight season.

The Horned Frogs were held to a pair of field goals, the first time they were held out of the end zone since 2016 against Kansas State.

Brown had three rushes of at least 30 yards to pile up 156 yards on the ground, while Doege continued to make good decisions with his arm. The second-year starter, who transferred from Bowling Green last year, completed passes to seven different receivers.

With TCU trailing 17-6 in the fourth quarter, Trevon Moehrig fumbled a punt and it was recovered by West Virginia’s Sean Mahone. Two plays later, Doege floated a pass to a streaking T.J. Simmons for a 38-yard touchdown and the final margin.

Doege, who had a 1-yard TD run to finish off a 99-yard drive in the first quarter and also found Simmons with a 26-yard scoring strike in the second, finished 19 of 26 for 212 yards.

TCU's Max Duggan, who set career highs with 19 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech last week, finished 16 of 29 with 161 yards and an interception. He ran 10 times for 19 yards.

TCU was outgained 392 yards to 295 on offense.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: Duggan has been effective throughout the season through the air and on the ground but struggled to find open receivers and had a tough time escaping West Virginia defenders when scrambling. TCU lost for the first time on the road this year after beating Baylor and Texas.

West Virginia: In Neal Brown's second year, the Mountaineers have already passed their win total from a year ago. They remain unbeaten at home with a Nov. 28 meeting left with No. 18 Oklahoma.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs have a week off before playing at Kansas on Nov. 28

West Virginia: Hosts No. 16 Oklahoma on Nov. 28.