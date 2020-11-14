Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Stephen F. Austin takes down D-II squad Pittsburg St. 26-7

The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas

Trae Self threw for a pair of scores and Jaquarion Turner ran for 109 yards and Stephen F. Austin beat NCAA Division II-member Pittsburg State (Kan.) 26-7 on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks (5-3) built a 10-0 lead after a quarter of play. Self ran it in from two yards out ending a 15-play, 72-yard drive.

The feisty Gorillas countered with an eight-play, 91-yard scoring drive that led to their lone score when Mak Sexton threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Christian Carter early in the second quarter.

Self helped put the game out of reach with a 23-yard scoring pass to Xavier Gipson in early in the third quarter, and a 17-yarder to Remi Simmons early in the fourth.

Sexton threw for a 199 yards and was intercepted twice.

