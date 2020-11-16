MLB Calendar

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

2021

Jan. 15 — International amateur signing period opens.

Jan, 26 — Hall of Fame voting announced.

Feb. 1-19 — Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 17 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 — Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 13 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes.