Celtics pick Vanderbilt guard Nesmith 14th in NBA draft

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

FILE - Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith (24) dunks the ball over Missouri's Reed Nikko, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, Mo., in this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, file photo. Nesmith is a possible pick in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
FILE - Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith (24) dunks the ball over Missouri's Reed Nikko, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, Mo., in this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, file photo. Nesmith is a possible pick in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. L.G. Patterson AP
The Boston Celtics selected Vanderbilt shooting guard Aaron Nesmith with the 14th pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

A 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore, Nesmith was averaging 23 points and shooting 51% in 14 games before a foot injury. The Celtics also entered the night with the 26th and 30th picks in the first round and No. 17 in the second.

Basketball boss Danny Ainge was working to package the picks to move up in the first round but was unable to find a deal.

