New York visits Columbus for first round of playoffs

New York Red Bulls (9-9-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (12-6-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host the New York Red Bulls in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Crew are 11-6-2 in conference games. Pedro Santos leads the Eastern Conference with eight assists. Columbus has 26 assists.

The Red Bulls are 9-9-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has given up 20 of its 31 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has 13 goals and two assists for Columbus. Santos has three goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

Brian White has five goals and one assist for New York. Tom Barlow has three goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New York: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Fatai Alashe (injured).

New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured).