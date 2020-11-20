Nets to re-sign Joe Harris, meeting top offseason priority

Joe Harris has agreed to re-sign with the Nets, keeping one of the NBA’s best shooters in Brooklyn.

The Nets checked off what general manager Sean Marks called their biggest priority in free agency on Friday night by agreeing to a deal with the swingman.

Priority Sports, which represents Harris, announced the deal on Twitter. ESPN reported that Harris would get $75 million over four years.

Harris finished his fourth season in Brooklyn by averaging a career-best 14.5 points in 69 games in 2019-20.

Earlier Friday, Marks reiterated the importance of keeping Harris on a team with championship aspirations with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving set to return from injuries next month.

“Joe’s an intricate piece to the program here. Not only what he does and what everybody sees on the court, but it’s off the court as well,” Marks said.

“Joe’s been through it with us. Been through the bubble, he’s seen this program develop. He’s developed alongside this program so it would certainly be great to have him continue the ride with us.”

Harris received minor playing time to begin his career in Cleveland before blossoming in Brooklyn. He shot 47.4% from 3-point range to lead the league in the 2018-19 season, also winning the 3-point contest that season at All-Star weekend. His 43.9% shooting behind the arc the last three seasons is tops among players with at least 1,000 attempts.

He also played for the U.S. at last year's Basketball World Cup.