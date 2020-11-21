Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Sports

Posey’s 70-yard TD run highlights FAU’s win over UMass

The Associated Press

Florida Atlantic quarterback Javion Posey runs with the ball against Massachusetts during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Florida Atlantic quarterback Javion Posey runs with the ball against Massachusetts during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. John McCall AP
BOCA RATON, Fla.

Freshman Javion Posey passed for 203 yards and rushed for a 70-yard touchdown to help Florida Atlantic beat Massachusetts 24-2 on Friday night in the first meeting between the schools.

FAU (5-1) scored the first 21 points before Tanner Davis blocked a punt, resulting in a safety for UMass late in the third quarter. BJ Emmons scored on a 1-yard run and Nick Tronti connected with Brandon Robinson for a 13-yard score. Vladimir Rivas capped the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.

Posey completed 13-of-27 passes and carried it 19 times for 90 yards in his second career start. Last week, he passed for two touchdowns and set a program record for rushing yards (182) in a game by a quarterback.

TJ Chase caught four passes for 79 yards for FAU. David Belvin III and Teja Young each made an interception.

Will Koch, Garrett Dzuro and Andrew Brito each threw a pass for UMass (0-3) — with Koch and Dzuro each throwing an interception.

