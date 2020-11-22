Sociedad stays in good form to take 3-point lead in Spain

Real Sociedad continued its good form after the international break, beating Cádiz 1-0 on Sunday for its sixth straight Spanish league victory.

Alexander Isak scored in the second half as Sociedad seized the outright lead in the league after 10 matches. Sociedad reached 23 points — three more than Atlético Madrid, which on Saturday defeated Barcelona 1-0 at home for its fifth straight win. Atlético has played two fewer games than Sociedad.

Third-place Villarreal has 19 points after drawing 1-1 with fourth-place Real Madrid at home on Saturday. Madrid has 17 points and a game in hand. Barcelona was in 11th place after the loss to Atlético. The Catalan club has two games in hand.

“It’s a good run and we are still in the lead, but we are not really looking at the standings right now,” Isak said. “We are only focused on winning the three points.”

The 21-year-old Swedish striker netted the winner with a header from close range after a well-placed cross from Adnan Januzaj in the 66th minute at the Ramón de Carranza Stadium in Cádiz.

Led by former Spain and Manchester City playmaker David Silva, Sociedad dominated from the start but struggled to capitalize on its scoring opportunities. Isak had already seen a goal disallowed for offside in the first half.

It was the second defeat in a row for Cádiz, which is playing in the first division for the first time since 2005-06. It stayed in sixth place with 14 points from 10 matches.

“We knew they came into this match in good form and as the leaders,” Cádiz defender Marcos Mauro said. “We fought as hard as we could but in the end it wasn’t enough.”

OTHER RESULTS

Eibar and visiting Getafe couldn’t manage more than a 0-0 draw at Ipurúa Stadium. Eibar played the final minutes a man down after Kike García was shown a second yellow card.

