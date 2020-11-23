Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Pistons trade Bradley to 76ers for Zhaire Smith

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The Detroit Pistons have traded center Tony Bradley to Philadelphia for guard Zhaire Smith.

The Pistons announced the deal with the 76ers on Monday. Detroit acquired Bradley in a recent trade with Utah.

Bradley appeared in a career-high 58 games last season, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Smith was a first-round draft pick in 2018 by Phoenix and was dealt to Philadelphia. He played in 13 games over the past two seasons for the 76ers, averaging 3.7 points.

