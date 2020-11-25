Noel leads UMass Lowell over San Francisco 76-68

Obadiah Noel had 22 points as UMass Lowell beat San Francisco 76-68 on Wednesday in a season opener played at the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville Tournament.

Connor Withers had 15 points for UMass Lowell. Max Brooks added 12 points. Kalil Thomas had eight rebounds.

Khalil Shabazz had 31 points for the Dons. Jamaree Bouyea added 15 points.

