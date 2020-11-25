Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Blackmon, Littles lead North Alabama past Oakwood 98-74

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala.

Jamari Blackmon scored 18 points and Emanuel Littles had 16 points and 15 rebounds as North Alabama romped past Oakwood 98-74 on Wednesday in a season opener.

C.J. Brim and James Anderson II had 15 points each for the for the Lions. Brim also had seven rebounds.

Xa’Zavier Jones had 16 points for the Ambassadors. Victor Fuller added 14 points. Justin Perry had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Alatishe, Thompson lead Oregon State past Cal 71-63

November 25, 2020 9:25 PM

Sports

Army defeats US Merchant Marine Academy 93-32

November 25, 2020 9:25 PM

News

The Latest: Air Force-Army football rescheduled to December

November 25, 2020 9:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service