Boum carries UTEP past Texas-Permian Basin 100-81

EL PASO, Texas

Souley Boum scored 23 points and UTEP defeated Division II Texas-Permian Basin 100-81 in the season opener on Wednesday night.

Keonte Kennedy added 16 points for the Miners and Bryson Williams 14. Jamal Bieniemy and Kristian Sjolund contributed 12 points each as UTEP had its most points since Nov. 10, 2017.

Jordan Horn had 26 points for the Falcons. Luka Juricki added 12 point and Wesley Hayes 10 points.

