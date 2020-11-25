Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Wright leads Colorado over South Dakota 84-61

The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan.

McKinley Wright IV scored 16 points in the first half and finished with 20 on 8-of-12 shooting to help Colorado open the season with an 84-61 win over South Dakota on Wednesday night in the Little Apple Classic.

Colorado had three players finish with double-digit scoring off the bench. Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jeriah Horne added 11 points each and Jabari Walker scored 10. Wright handed out six assists.

Colorado missed its first five 3-point attempts but finished the game 10 of 25 from the arc. Barthelemy and Eli Parquet hit back-to-back 3s late in the first half to make it 45-25, Colorado’s largest lead before the break.

The Buffaloes led by at least 13 throughout the second half and Horne’s 3-pointer with 8:51 left in the game gave them their largest lead at 73-48.

Stanley Umude scored 24 points to lead the Coyotes and Ty Chisom added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Colorado plays Friday against host Kansas State, which lost to Drake 80-70 on Wednesday. South Dakota will face Drake on Friday.

