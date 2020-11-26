Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

San Francisco takes on Army

The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

San Francisco (0-1) vs. Army (1-0)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Army in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco went 10-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Dons gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 80.8 per contest. Army went 4-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.9 points and allowing 76 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

SIUE pays visit to Youngstown St.

November 26, 2020 6:32 AM

Sports

Rutgers looks to extend streak vs FDU

November 26, 2020 6:32 AM

Sports

Fresno State pays visit to Pacific

November 26, 2020 6:32 AM

Sports

Pepperdine pays visit to UCLA

November 26, 2020 6:32 AM

Sports

Incarnate Word begins 2020-21 campaign against Rice

November 26, 2020 6:32 AM

Entertainment

UNCG plays host to Little Rock

November 26, 2020 6:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service