NKU squares up against Chattanooga

The Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

Northern Kentucky (1-0) vs. Chattanooga (0-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Northern Kentucky in an early season matchup. Northern Kentucky won 74-73 at home against Ball State on Wednesday. Chattanooga went 20-13 last year and finished sixth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Northern Kentucky went 6-4 against teams outside its conference, while Chattanooga went 7-4 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

