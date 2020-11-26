Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Morgan State goes for first win vs Bowie State

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

Bowie State vs. Morgan State (0-1)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears are set to battle the Bulldogs of Division II Bowie State. Morgan State lost 62-55 loss at home against Mount St. Mary's in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State went 3-9 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Bears scored 68.3 points per contest in those 12 games.

