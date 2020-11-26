Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
La Salle pays visit to St. Pete’s

The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

La Salle (0-1) vs. St. Peter's (0-1)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and St. Peter's look to bounce back from losses. La Salle fell 82-65 at St. John's on Thursday. St. Peter's lost 76-75 to St. John's on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: La Salle went 9-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Explorers gave up 67.5 points per game while scoring 71.8 per contest. St. Peter's went 3-6 in non-conference play, averaging 64.7 points and giving up 68.9 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

