Kennesaw St. goes up against Toccoa Falls

The Associated Press

KENNESAW, Ga.

Toccoa Falls vs. Kennesaw State (1-0)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA school Toccoa Falls. Kennesaw State is coming off an 87-40 home win against Carver College in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 1-12 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Owls scored 56.4 points per matchup across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

