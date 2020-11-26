Utah State’s Peasley throws for 3 TDs, runs for another

New Mexico wide receiver Andrew Erickson (87) is tacked by Utah State safety Jared Reed (36) and cornerback Cam Lampkin (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Logan, Utah. AP

Andrew Peasley passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 118 yards and another score, and Utah State used four third-quarter touchdowns to beat New Mexico 41-27 on Thursday night in a battle of winless teams.

Utah State had just two passing touchdowns — and 45 combined points — through its first four games.

Utah State trailed 13-6 at the break until Peasley led the Aggies on three touchdown-scoring drives in the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter for a 27-13 lead. He had touchdown throws of 35, 26 and 25 yards.

Kina Maile, who blocked a punt earlier in the game, scored on a fumble return to make it 28-13 and Peasley added a 62-yard scrambling touchdown late in the fourth.

Justin McGriff, Savon Scarver and Carson Terrell each had receiving touchdowns for Utah State (1-4, 1-4 Mountain West).

Trae Hall passed for 63 yards and rushed for 70 for New Mexico (0-5, 0-5), which has lost 14 straight games.