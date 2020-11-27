Robinson scores 14 to carry NC A&T over Chicago St. 74-44

Jeremy Robinson registered 14 points as North Carolina A&T easily defeated Chicago State 74-44 on Friday.

Tyrone Lyons had 14 points for NC A&T (1-2). Fred Cleveland Jr. added 11 points. Tyler Maye had 10 points. Kameron Langley had two points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

Harry Morrice, whose 10 points per game entering the contest was second on the Aggies, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6) and finished with two points.

Jordan Polynice had 12 points for the Cougars (0-3). Rajeir Jones added 12 points. Ke’Sean Davis had eight rebounds.

