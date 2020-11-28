Valpo goes for first win vs Trinity International (IL)

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
VALPARAISO, Ind.

Trinity International (IL) vs. Valparaiso (0-1)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Crusaders are set to battle the Trojans of NAIA member Trinity International (IL). Valparaiso lost 77-71 at Vanderbilt in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 6-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Crusaders put up 74.5 points per matchup across those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

