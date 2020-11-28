No. 1 South Carolina women beat South Dakota 81-71

Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and top-ranked South Carolina beat South Dakota 81-71 on Saturday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Henderson finished two points shy of a career high. She was 8 of 13 from the floor and had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-0)

Chloe Lamb led South Dakota (0-1) with 18 points, and Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 10 OREGON 116, SEATTLE 51

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 28 points and Oregon routed Seattle to open the season.

Mikesell, a junior transfer from Maryland, made seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Ducks to a 71-25 lead. Sedona Prince added 17 points, and Lydia Giomi had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

McKenzi Williams scored 20 points for Seattle (0-2).

NO. 14 ARKANSAS 86, FLORIDA GULF COAST 80

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half, 10 in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas made four free throws in the final 11 seconds to beat Florida Gulf Coast in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Makayla Daniels added 15 points for the Razorbacks (3-0). Ramirez and Destiny Slocum each had 12 and Taylah Thomas had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Tishara Morehouse had 35 points for the Eagles (1-2).

SOUTH DAKOTA 76, NO. 15 IOWA 69

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Haley Greer scored 20 points and Myah Selland added 19 to help South Dakota State beat Iowa in its opener.

Greer, a graduate transfer from Colgate, had three of her four 3-pointers in the first half. South Dakota State went 13 for 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 23 of 26 overall to hold off the Cyclones for its 12th victory over a ranked opponent.

All-American Ashley Joens had 35 points and 12 rebounds for the Cyclones (1-1). They played without coach Bill Fennelly because of COVID-19 protocol.