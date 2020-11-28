Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Perkins, Goodwin help send Saint Louis past LSU 85-81

The Associated Press

Louisiana State forward Trendon Watford (2) jumps to shoot the ball as Saint Louis guard Jordan Goodwin (0) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in St. Louis, Mo., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Louisiana State forward Trendon Watford (2) jumps to shoot the ball as Saint Louis guard Jordan Goodwin (0) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in St. Louis, Mo., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Cheyenne Boone AP
SAINT LOUIS

Javonte Perkins scored 32 points — 26 in the second half — and Jordan Goodwin posted his 25th career double-double and Saint Louis beat LSU 85-81 on Saturday.

LSU's Cameron Thomas buried a 3 pointer with 1:59 left, added a layup with 47 seconds to go and LSU drew within 80-79.

Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson missed his 3 attempt seven seconds later, but Goodwin's 11th and final rebound of the game proved valuable. Ja’Vonte Smart of LSU fouled Perkins on this 3 attempt and he went to the foul line and made all three shots with 17 seconds left for an 83-79 lead.

Perkins finished a point shy of his career-high point total. He was 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, after intermission. He was 2 of 7 before the break and missed all three attempts behind the arc.

Jimmerson finished with 16 points with four 3s and Demarius Jacobs scored 13 for the Billikens (2-0). Saint Louis was without Fred Thatch Jr. due to a sprained knee, and Hasahn French is in concussion protocol.

Thomas led the Tigers (1-1) with 25 points and Trendon Watford scored 24.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Jones lifts S. Utah over NAIA Saint Katherine College 95-47

November 28, 2020 6:17 PM

News

AP source: Phillies lost $145 million during pandemic season

November 28, 2020 6:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service