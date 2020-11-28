Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Jones lifts S. Utah over NAIA Saint Katherine College 95-47

The Associated Press

CEDAR CITY, Utah

Tevian Jones made 9 of 10 shots for a career-high 22 points as Southern Utah rolled past Saint Katherine College 95-47 on Saturday. Jones has scored 39 points in two games.

Dre Marin added 15 points for Southern Utah (1-1). John Knight III added 12 points and six assists. Harrison Butler had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Kamron Fleming scored 11 points for the Firebirds, who compete at the NAIA level. Saint Katherine was forced into 20 turnovers, resulting in 28 points for Southern Utah, and were outscored 48-16 in the paint.

