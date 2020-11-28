Freshmen duo lead Oklahoma State over Texas Southern 85-65

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Texas Southern forward Galen Alexander during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. AP

Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and fellow freshman Rondel Walker chipped in 19 points with three 3-pointers off the bench to help Oklahoma State beat Texas Southern 85-65 on Saturday night.

Cunningham, the lone freshman selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, was 7 of 12 from the field.

Cunningham had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Walker played just 11 minutes and went scoreless when the pair made their debut on Wednesday — a 75-68 win over UT Arlington.

The Cowboys (2-0) pulled away for good with an 8-0 run early in the second half that made it 49-32 on Ferron Flavors Jr.’s 3-pointer. Oklahoma State led by no less than 15 from there and had its largest lead at 59-36.

Flavors made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and added 11 points for the Cowboys, who were 10 of 24 from the arc. Texas Southern was 3 of 18 from 3-point range.

Georgetown-transfer Galen Alexander led the Tigers (0-2) with 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Michael Weathers had 13 points, John Walker III scored 11 and Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10.