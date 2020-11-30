AP Sportlight

Dec. 1

1936 — End Larry Kelley of Yale is named the Heisman Trophy winner.

1951 — Arnold “Showboat” Boykin of Mississippi scores seven touchdowns in a 49-7 rout of Mississippi State.

1956 — The United States beats the Soviet Union 89-55 to win the gold medal in men’s basketball at the Melbourne Olympics. Bob Jeangerard (16), K.C. Jones (15), Jim Walsh (14) and Bill Russell (13) each score double-digits.

1959 — Louisiana State halfback Billy Cannon wins Heisman Trophy.

1961 — Paul Arizin of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 33 points in 138-177 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to become the third NBA player to reach the 15,000-point plateau.

1973 — Jack Nicklaus wins the Disney World Open to become the first professional golfer to surpass $2 million in career earnings.

1980 — South Carolina running back George Rogers is named the Heisman Trophy winner.

1984 — Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie is named the 50th Heisman Trophy winner.

1990 — Ty Detmer of Brigham Young wins the Heisman Trophy. Detmer, who had set or tied 25 NCAA passing and total offense records, becomes the first BYU winner and third consecutive junior winner.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

1992 — Washington guard Michael Adams sets a professional record for career 3-point baskets with his 795th in the Bullets’ 119-106 victory over San Antonio. Louie Dampier had 794 3-point goals for Kentucky of the ABA and San Antonio of the NBA from 1967-79.

2000 — Indiana holds Vancouver scoreless in overtime for a 86-76 victory. It’s the eighth time in NBA history that a team fails to score in an overtime period.

2001 — North Texas (5-6) loses to Troy State 18-16 to become the third team to go to a bowl with a losing record. The Mean Green, bound for the inaugural New Orleans Bowl as the Sun Belt Conference champion, join SMU (4-6 in 1963) and William & Mary (5-6 in 1970) as the only teams to play in a bowl game with losing records.

2003 — Sylvester Croom becomes the Southeastern Conference’s first black head football coach, accepting an offer to take over troubled Mississippi State.

2004 — McKendree College coach Harry Statham tops Dean Smith with his 880th career victory, an 83-72 win over Maryville. Smith, with 879 wins, still holds the NCAA record for career victories because all of Statham’s wins are at the NAIA level.

2009 — Brent Seabrook scores in the 11th round of a shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 to give coach Joel Quenneville his 500th career victory.

2012 — Landon Donovan scores the tiebreaking goal on a penalty kick in the 65th minute, and David Beckham leaves the MLS as a two-time champion with the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo in the MLS Cup.

2013 — Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson rushes for 211 yards in a 23-20 overtime win over Chicago. He surpasses 10,000 yards for his career in just 101 games, needing the third-fewest games behind Eric Dickerson and Jim Brown.

2013 — Josh Gordon has 10 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 32-20 loss to Jacksonville. He becomes the first player in NFL history to record 200 yards receiving in consecutive games.

2015 — The Philadelphia 76ers end the longest losing streak in the history of major professional sports in the United States, topping the Los Angeles Lakers 103-91 to snap a 28-game skid. The Sixers had lost their first 18 games this season, matching the record for worst start in NBA history. They had dropped 28 straight dating to last season, setting the mark for longest losing streak among the four major U.S. sports leagues.