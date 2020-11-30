Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Hunt, Bandoumel lead SMU past Texas A&M-CC 91-54

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Feron Hunt scored 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures, two of them getting double-doubles, and the Mustangs beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91-54 on Monday night.

Ethan Chargois had 12 points and 11 assists and Kendric Davis 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (2-0). Emmanuel Bandoumel added a career-high 17 points and Charles Smith IV had 11.

Rasheed Browne had 8 points for the Islanders (1-2). Perry Francois added . Jordan Hairston had .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Freshman Thomas continues strong play, LSU tops SE Louisiana

November 30, 2020 10:31 PM

Sports

Smith leads Chattanooga past Tennessee Tech 62-54

November 30, 2020 10:25 PM

Sports

Ayers III, Haase lift Mercer past Georgia State 86-69

November 30, 2020 10:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service