Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Ball State squares up against Michigan

The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Ball State (0-1) vs. Michigan (2-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Michigan in an early season matchup. Ball State fell short in a 74-73 game at Northern Kentucky on Wednesday. Michigan is coming off an 81-71 overtime win at home against Oakland on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .LEADING LIVERS: Isaiah Livers has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State went 6-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Cardinals gave up 62.7 points per game while scoring 70.8 per matchup. Michigan went 9-2 in non-conference play, averaging 78.4 points and allowing 63.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

IPL giant invests in new American T20 cricket league

December 01, 2020 6:39 AM

Sports

Spanish tennis player banned 8 years for match-fixing

December 01, 2020 6:27 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service