AP Sportlight

Dec. 2

1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London.

1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy.

1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy.

1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy Vessels is named the Heisman Trophy winner.

1958 — Army back Pete Dawkins is named the Heisman Trophy winner.

1977 — Veterinarian Mark Gerard is indicted in a horse-switching scandal. Cinzano, a purportedly dead 4-year-old champion colt, won a race on Sept. 23 at Belmont Park, under the name of Lebon, a 57-1 long shot.

1993 — The Houston Rockets tie the NBA record for the best start to a season, improving to 15-0 with a 94-85 victory over the New York Knicks. The Rockets matched the start of the 1948-49 Washington Capitols.

1995 — Notre Dame advances to the NCAA women’s soccer championship by becoming the first team to beat 13-time champion North Carolina in the national semifinals. The lone score comes when Tar Heels forward Cindy Parlow accidentally heads a ball into her own net.

2002 — Oakland’s Tim Brown and Jerry Rice take turns rewriting the NFL record book in a 26-20 win over the New York Jets. Brown becomes the third player with 1,000 receptions and the third with 14,000 yards receiving. Rich Gannon ties an NFL record with his ninth 300-yard passing game of the season. On the very next play after Brown’s 1,000th catch, Rice scores on a 26-yard catch, giving Oakland a 13-10 lead. It’s Rice’s record 192nd TD catch and puts him over 1,000 yards receiving for a record 14th season.

2009 — The New Jersey Nets are pounded into NBA infamy, falling 117-101 to the Dallas Mavericks for their 18th straight loss to start the season. The Nets pass the 1988-89 Miami Heat and 1999 Los Angeles Clippers, who both dropped their first 17 games.

2015 — Stephen Curry scores 40 points in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors defeat the Charlotte Hornets 116-99 to extend the best start in NBA history to 20-0. On a night when the Hornets honor Curry’s father, Dell, the franchise’s career scoring leader, it’s his oldest son who steals the spotlight by hitting 14 of 18 shots from the field and going 8 for 11 from 3-point range. Stephen Curry scored 28 points in the pivotal third quarter, including his team’s final 24.

2017 — McKenzie Milton of UCF passes for 494 yards and five TDs to help the 12th-ranked Knights win the American Athletic Conference title with a 62-55 victory over No. 16 Memphis in double overtime. The 117 points between UCF and Memphis sets a record for an FBS conference championship game.