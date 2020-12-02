Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Slugging first baseman Matt Olson receives $5M, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif.

Slugging first baseman Matt Olson reached agreement Wednesday on a $5 million guaranteed contract for the 2021 season, avoiding salary arbitration.

The deal includes award bonuses. Olson, 26, batted .195 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs playing all 60 games for the AL West champion A's in 2020.

Olson was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He earned $223,519 in prorated pay last season from a $603,500 salary.

Oakland won the wild-card round against the Chicago White Sox before losing to the rival Astros in the AL Division Series.

