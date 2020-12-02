Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Durr lifts South Florida past Florida Gulf Coast 76-57

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla.

Michael Durr had 14 points and nine rebounds as South Florida got past Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 on Wednesday.

Alexis Yetna had 13 points and nine rebounds for South Florida (2-2). Caleb Murphy added 12 points. Justin Brown had 10 points.

Jalen Warren had 17 points for the Eagles (1-1). Cyrus Largie added 12 points and six rebounds. Franco Miller Jr. — a sophomore transfer from Mississippi — had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

