Levi lifts Texas Rio Grande Valley past Texas A&M-CC 62-59

The Associated Press

EDINBURG, Texas

Javon Levi had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Sean Rhea had 18 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1).

Perry Francois had 15 points for the Islanders (1-3). Jordan Hairston added 14 points. Rasheed Browne had seven rebounds.

