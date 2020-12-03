N. Dakota pays visit to Minnesota

North Dakota (0-2) vs. Minnesota (3-0)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays North Dakota in an early season matchup. North Dakota fell 74-73 at Dixie State on Wednesday. Minnesota is coming off a 67-64 win at home over Loyola Marymount on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Minnesota's Marcus Carr has averaged 29.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists while Both Gach has put up 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 15 points and 6.5 rebounds while Caleb Nero has put up 12.5 points and 4.5 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carr has directly created 53 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has scored 84.7 points per game and allowed 68.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota is ranked first in the Big Ten with an average of 77.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25