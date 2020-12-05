Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Gach, Carr lead Minnesota over North Dakota 76-67

The Associated Press

Minnesota guard Both Gach (11) works between the defense of North Dakota forward Brady Danielson (15) and guard Tyree Ihenacho (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota guard Both Gach (11) works between the defense of North Dakota forward Brady Danielson (15) and guard Tyree Ihenacho (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn AP
MINNEAPOLIS

Both Gach had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Minnesota beat North Dakota 76-67 on Friday night.

Marcus Carr had 10 of his 17 points in the second half and finished with nine assists and Brandon Johnson added 15 points for the Gophers (4-0).

Minnesota took the lead for good at 42-41 with 17:32 left in the game but didn’t pull away until a 9-2 run make it 67-58 on Johnson’s three-point play with 4:26 to go. Gach’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left iced it for the Gophers at 74-64.

The Fighting Hawks (0-3) jumped to a 22-11 lead and led for most of the first half, but Gach’s 3-pointer to end the scoring in the first half gave Minnesota a 36-35 lead going into the break.

Filip Rebraca had 23 points to lead North Dakota. Caleb Nero added 16 points and Tyree Ihenacho scored 10.

