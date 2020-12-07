Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Carter scores 29 to lead Norfolk State past Hampton 76-64

The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va.

Devante Carter had a career-high 29 points as Norfolk State topped Hampton 76-64 on Monday night.

Carter hit 11 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Daryl Anderson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (3-1).

Edward Oliver-Hampton scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Pirates (1-1). Chris Shelton added 16 points, Davion Warren had 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 10 assists plus three points and six rebounds.

