Vikings waive cornerback Holton Hill

The Minnesota Vikings waived third-year cornerback Holton Hill on Tuesday, during another season of extended absences for a once-promising prospect.

Hill played in only three games this year due to a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10, and despite inexperience at the position, the Vikings decided to move on.

Last season, Hill missed eight games because of a pair of four-game NFL policy violation suspensions, one for performance-enhancing substances and one for substances of abuse.

Undrafted in 2018 out of Texas, Hill was a priority college free agent for the Vikings who started three games as an injury fill-in.