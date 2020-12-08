Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Akin scores 16 to carry UMBC over Delaware 76-61

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

Daniel Akin came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to a 76-61 win over Delaware on Tuesday.

Darnell Rogers had 16 points and eight rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock and Dimitrije Spasojevic each had 12 points.

Kevin Anderson had 18 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1). Ryan Allen added 15 points and Andrew Carr had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Vikings waive cornerback Holton Hill

December 08, 2020 8:37 PM

Sports

Baxter leads Morgan State over Iona 83-72

December 08, 2020 8:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service