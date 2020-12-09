Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Outfielder Brian O’Grady agrees to deal with Padres

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Brian O’Grady and the San Diego Padres agreed Tuesday to a contract that pays $650,000 in the majors and $300,000 in the minors.

The 28-year-old outfielder was 2 for 5 with a double in two games last season with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in early August. He spent most of the season at their alternate training site.

O’Grady was selected by Cincinnati on the eighth round of the 2014 amateur draft from Rutgers and has a .213 batting average (10 for 47) with two doubles and three RBIs in 30 games with the Reds in 2019 and the Rays last season.

