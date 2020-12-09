UC Riverside goes up against N. Arizona

UC Riverside (2-1) vs. Northern Arizona (0-1)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona squares off against UC Riverside in an early season matchup.

SQUAD LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JOCK: Jock Perry has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Northern Arizona got a 7-point win over UC Riverside when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UC Riverside went 7-6 against schools outside its conference, while Northern Arizona went 4-3 in such games.

