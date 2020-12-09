No. 2 Louisville women beat Duke 73-49 in ACC opener

Dana Evans scored 24 points and second-ranked Louisville pulled away in the second half to beat Duke 73-49 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference for both teams

Kianna Smith added 15 points for the Cardinals (5-0). They led by just six midway through the third quarter before going on an 18-5 run to blow the game open.

Louisville shot 44% and made 7 of 16 3-pointers, with Smith hitting three and Evans and freshman Hailey Van Lith each making two.

Jade Williams scored 13 points for the Blue Devils (3-1, 0-1), who were playing their first league game under new coach Kara Lawson. Duke shot just 36% and made 1 of 16 3-pointers after making 24 3s over the previous two games.

NO. 4 N.C. STATE 76, ELON 47

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 22 points and 13 rebound in three quarters in North Carolina State’s victory over Elon.

Cunane was 9 for 11 from the field for N.C. State (5-0). Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown-Turner each added 12 points.

The Wolfpack used a 10-0 second-quarter spurt for a 31-20 lead. N.C. State scored 13 points in the last three minutes of the first half for a 44-28 edge at the break.

Brie Perpignan had 11 points for Elon (2-1).

NO. 9 KLENTUCKY 79, MARSHALL 45

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points to help Kentucky beat Marshall.

The Wildcats (5-0) have won 15 of 17 meetings between the two teams, going 10-0 in Lexington.

Rhyne Howard and Dre’Una Edwards each added 13 points, and Olivia Owens had 10.

Alexis Johnson led Marshall (1-1) with 16 points.

NO. 11 UCLA 102, UC SANTA BARBARA 45

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere added 17 points to reach 1,500 in her career and UCLA beat UC Santa Barbara.

Onyenwere became the 19th player in program history to reach the mark.

Chantel Horvat had 17 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (3-1). The Bruins will face crosstown rival Southern California on Sunday.

Danae Miller scored 16 points for Santa Barbara (0-1).

NO. 13 ARKANSAS 79, SMU 47

DALLAS (AP) — Amber Ramirez hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Arkansas rolled past SMU.

Makayla Daniels added 13 points and Chelsea Dungee had 12 for the Razorbacks (6-1). They showed no letdown coming off a win over then-No. 4 Baylor on Sunday.

Kayla White scored 15 points for the Mustangs (0-4). Rhyle McKinney added 13.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 93, BUTLER 54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 25 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown scored 19 points and Michigan beat Butler to improve to 5-0.

The Wolverines are off to their best start since opening 7-0 in 2011-12.

Hillmon was 10 of 13 from the field and Michigan shot 55.6%. Michelle Sidor added 16 points, and Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and five assists.

Okako Adika had 17 points for Butler (0-3).

NO. 23 TEXAS 73, IDAHO 48

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Texas made 12 3-pointers.

Karisma Ortiz added 15 points for Texas (4-1). Joanne Allen-Taylor had 13 and Celeste Taylor 10.

Beyonce Bea had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Idaho (2-1).