Washington picks up 1st win with 73-41 romp over Seattle

Quade Green scored 18 points, Nate Pryor added 13 and Washington picked up its first win of the season with a 73-41 win over crosstown rival Seattle on Wednesday night.

After struggling at the offensive end through the first three games, Washington finally discovered a scoring spark with the backcourt duo of Pryor and Green. Pryor made his first start in place of Green, who missed a couple of days practice. Pryor had 11 of his 13 points in the first half, including nine points during a key 22-5 run to close out the first half.

Green made 6 of 7 shots coming off the bench and played just 18 minutes.

“It’s a heck of a combination,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said of Green and Pryor. “Tonight I thought they shared the ball, they got the ball moving. And you can see chemistry. Sometimes you can’t explain how it happens, but it happens and they’ve got it.”

Washington (1-3) avoided the school’s first 0-4 start since 1993-94 when the Huskies started 0-5 in Bob Bender’s first season as head coach. The Huskies also extended their dominance over their crosstown foe, winning their 16th straight in the series, a streak that dates back to 1978.

The 41 points by Seattle was tied for the second-fewest allowed by Washington since Hopkins arrived. Washington allowed just 40 to USC in a win last season.

“Not only was it great activity, but you know the coaching staff really did a good job preparing these guys for what was gonna happen,” Hopkins said. “It’s all about doing your job and understanding that, and I think everybody played a part in that tonight.”

Emeka Udenyi led Seattle (3-4) with 12 points, all of them coming in the first half. But the Redhawks had an awful night shooting and after leading 17-15 midway through the first half saw the Huskies run away.

Leading scorer Darrion Trammell, averaging 18.8 points per game, had just nine points after scoring a career-high 32 points in Seattle’s last game against Long Beach State. Ryan Grigsby, also averaging 18 per game, was held to six.

The Redhawks were 4 of 23 on 3-pointers and attempted just seven free throws. Seattle shot 29% overall from the field.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“We shot the ball poorly, we rebounded the ball poorly, we defended poorly,” Seattle coach Jim Hayford said. “UW came very, very hungry. Their pride had been challenged and they responded and played a great basketball game. When we got challenged, we didn’t answer the call. We have a lot of work to do as a team.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Seattle: The Redhawks were happy to be home after a lengthy road trip of games in Portland, Oregon, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area to open the season. The Redhawks are the first team in the country to have played seven games this season.

Washington: The Huskies topped 70 points for the first time this season. Additionally, Washington shot 46% from the field and were 8 of 15 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT:

Seattle: The Redhawks host Northwest College on Sunday.

Washington: The Huskies host Oregon on Saturday.