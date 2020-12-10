Raiders open three-game homestand against Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (8-4) at LAS VEGAS (7-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Colts by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Colts 7-5; Raiders 7-5

SERIES RECORD - Raiders lead 10-8

LAST MEETING - Raiders won at Colts 31-24 on Sept. 29, 2019

LAST WEEK - Colts beat Texans 26-20; Raiders beat Jets 31-28

AP PRO32 RANKING - Colts No. 10, Raiders No. 14

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (21), PASS (11).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (8).

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (10) PASS (17).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (20), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Indianapolis has won three of its last four and retaken a share of the AFC South lead but the Titans hold the current edge based on a better division record. ... The Colts and Miami are tied for the final two wild-card spots, one game ahead of the Raiders. ... Indy has lost two of the last three in this series. ... Only three teams have a better turnover margin than Indy’s plus-7. ... The Colts' defense is allowing 7.33 points in the second halves of games. ... QB Philip Rivers has thrown 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions in the last seven games. He needs five TD passes to tie Dan Marino (420) for No. 5 in league history. ... Rivers will make his 29th start vs. the Raiders, the most ever in the regular season. He has the most QB wins (18), TD passes (47) and passing yards (7,103) ever against the Raiders.... Nyheim Hines needs 10 receptions to tie Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (164) for the most catches by a Colts running back in his first three seasons. Hines also shares the league lead in TD catches by a running back (4). ... Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor needs 120 yards from scrimmage to hit the 1,000-yard mark. ... Indy could be without LT Anthony Castonzo (knee) and will be without Le’Raven Clark (torn Achilles tendon). Their absences could push Chaz Green in the starting lineup against his former team. ... DE Justin Houston had three sacks last week, including an NFL record-tying fourth career safety. He needs three more to become the league’s 35th player with 100 or more sacks. ...LB Darius Leonard needs 29 tackles over the last four games to surpass Duane Bickett’s franchise record for most tackles in his first three seasons (398). ... K Rodrigo Blankenship is tied with Edgerrin James (102) for No. 3 in points scored by a Colts rookie. Only Mike Vanderjagt (104) and Raul Allegre (112) have more. ... The Raiders are beginning a three-game homestand. They are 2-3 at home. ... QB Derek Carr led his 20th career fourth-quarter comeback last week when his 46-yard pass to Henry Ruggs III in the closing seconds beat the Jets 31-28. ... Carr had his second career game last week with at least three TD passes and one TD run. The other time came in 2018 vs. the Colts. ... Las Vegas TE Darren Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards and two TDs last week, joining Jackie Smith (1963), Rich Caster (1972) and Shannon Sharpe (2002) as the only tight ends with at least 200 yards receiving and two TDs in a game. ... DE Clelin Ferrell had two strip sacks last week, becoming the first player to do that since Tommy Kelly in 2005. ... Las Vegas CB Trayvon Mullen has INTs in two of the past three games. ... Coach Jon Gruden won his 56th regular-season game with the Raiders last week, tying Art Shell for the third most in Raiders history, behind Tom Flores (83) and John Madden (103). ... Fantasy tip: Four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton has scored in each of the past two weeks and needs one TD reception to tie Hall of Famer Lenny Moore (48) for No. 5 in franchise history. The Raiders have allowed multiple TD passes in three straight games.