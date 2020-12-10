No. 6 Arizona women rout Arizona State 65-37

Aari McDonald had 22 points and made five 3-pointers and No. 6 Arizona quickly turned its rivalry game against Arizona State into a rout in a 65-37 victory Thursday night.

The Wildcats (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) had to eke out a win over Southern California on Sunday, but were control from the start against Arizona State (4-2, 1-2).

Arizona shut down the Sun Devils in the first half to lead by 16 and picked apart their zone defense with crisp passing to win its third straight in the series. The Wildcats have started conference play 3-0 for the first time since 2003-04.

McDonald, an Associated Press preseason All-American, shot 5 for 11 from 3, had seven rebounds and three assists.

Arizona State struggled against Arizona’s aggressive man defense without assists leader Iris Mbulito, who injured her left shoulder against No. 11 UCLA on Sunday. The Sun Devils shot 27%, went 3 of 12 from the 3-point arc and had 23 turnovers that led to 24 Arizona points.

Taya Hanson led Arizona State with 14 points.

Arizona rose to its highest ranking at No. 6 in this week’s AP Top 25 after beating UCLA and holding off USC.

NO. 18 OHIO STATE 104, MIAMI (OHIO) 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz matched her career high with 27 points and had 15 rebounds in Ohio State's blowout victory.

Juhasz was 11 of 16 from the field and the Buckeyes (4-0) shot 55.7%.

Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each scored 13 points, Kateri Poole and Madison Greene had 12 apiece and Rebeka Mikulasikova added 10.

Peyton Scott scored 22 points for Miami (1-2).