Broome carries Morehead State over Transylvania 81-55

The Associated Press

MOREHEAD, Ky.

Johni Broome had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Morehead State easily beat Transylvania 81-55 on Thursday night.

Skyelar Potter had 12 points for Morehead State (3-4). De'Von Cooper added 11 points and Ta'lon Cooper had 10 points. Broome made 9 of 10 shots.

Lucas Gentry had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers. Zach Larimore added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

