Columbus hosts Seattle in MLS Cup final

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders FC (11-5-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (12-6-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup final.

The Crew are 10-1-0 in home games. Columbus ranks eighth in the league with 43 goals led by Gyasi Zardes with 13.

The Sounders are 3-4-3 in road games. Seattle is third in the league with 52 goals led by Raul Ruidiaz with 12.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedro Santos leads Columbus with eight assists. Zardes has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Jordan Morris has 10 goals and seven assists for Seattle. Ruidiaz has five goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, four shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Seattle: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 3.4 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Chris Cadden (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured), Jon Kempin (injured), Miguel Berry (injured).

Seattle: Danny Leyva (injured).

