Gooden scores 23 to lead Dixie State over Denver 73-70

The Associated Press

DENVER

Cameron Gooden had 23 points as Dixie State narrowly defeated Denver 73-70 on Saturday.

Hunter Schofield had 14 points for Dixie State (3-0). Frank Staine added 10 points, including two free throws with 12 seconds left.

Jase Townsend had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers (1-3). Robert Jones added 13 points and Sam Hines Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

